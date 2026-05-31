Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $305.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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