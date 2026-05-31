Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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