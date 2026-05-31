Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,957 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Intel were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 954,246 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $200,014,000. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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