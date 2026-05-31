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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,711 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its Philip Morris International stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 11,711 shares and ending with 362,083 shares valued at about $58.1 million.
  • Philip Morris International reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $10.15 billion topping expectations; revenue also rose 9.1% year over year.
  • The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, equal to $5.88 annually and a 3.3% yield, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,015 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 90,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,096,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

PM opened at $177.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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