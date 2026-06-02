Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,548 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,582 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Black Hills worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 83.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $304,969.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,958.92. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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