Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,988 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 665,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 497,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

JCI stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $147.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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