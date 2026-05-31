Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 17,914 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,416 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,914 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $115,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed TECVAYLI improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Article Title

New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved a label expansion for TREMFYA in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Article Title

The FDA approved a label expansion for in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that JNJ has outperformed the Dow and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its second-quarter earnings conference call on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary highlighted that J&J still faces exposure from patent-loss pressure on older products, even though oncology growth and MedTech demand are helping offset it. This remains an overhang on the stock’s longer-term earnings mix. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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