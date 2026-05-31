Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,047 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in AppLovin were worth $42,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 111.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 46.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,706,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day moving average is $521.70. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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