Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,929 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,765 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,794 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $530,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $592.17 and a one year high of $1,027.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $913.37 and a 200 day moving average of $892.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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