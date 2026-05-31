Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 34,023 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,991 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Walmart were worth $113,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,413,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 635,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,023,275.61. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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