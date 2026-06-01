Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 42,780 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 42,780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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