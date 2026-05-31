Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,692 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $188.06 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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