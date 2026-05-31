Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,711 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,651 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in McDonald's were worth $50,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after acquiring an additional 196,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in McDonald's by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,445,899,000 after acquiring an additional 286,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.98 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.57.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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