Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,722 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,235 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Oracle were worth $76,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 10.9%

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.35. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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