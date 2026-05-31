Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,552 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Visa were worth $137,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $5,877,738,000. Alfreton Capital LLP increased its stake in Visa by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 250,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $87,678,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,805 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 55,397 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on V. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $386.70.

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Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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