Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,375 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,617 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $410,410 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $196.53 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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