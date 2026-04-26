Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,133,376,000 after buying an additional 414,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $793,506,000 after buying an additional 400,002 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,152,687.84. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,691,550. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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