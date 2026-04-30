Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $406.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.50 and a 200-day moving average of $349.77. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.12 and a 52-week high of $459.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.82 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $380.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $394.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total transaction of $6,190,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $8,664,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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