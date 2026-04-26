Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $164.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 13.42%.Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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