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Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Honeywell International logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Concurrent Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell by 52.5% in Q4 to 56,713 shares, a position valued at about $11.06 million on its latest 13F filing.
  • Honeywell beat Q1 adjusted EPS ($2.45 vs. $2.32) and cited ~7% order growth and a roughly $38B backlog, but revenue missed expectations ($9.14B vs. ~$9.30B) and management issued softer FY/Q2 revenue guidance due to Middle East disruptions and supply‑chain headwinds.
  • Insiders have sold 18,190 shares (~$4.24M) in the past three months, institutional ownership stands at 75.91%, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.19 (≈2.2% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Honeywell International.

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,713 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $213.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.59 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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