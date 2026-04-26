Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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