Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 256.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average is $213.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.72 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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