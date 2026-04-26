Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,485 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 282,546 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $28.70 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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