Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,017 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,777 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 927,380 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $47,102,000 after buying an additional 109,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Directional Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.57.

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Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,035. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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