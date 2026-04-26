Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,137 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,784 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here