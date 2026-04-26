Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 53,864 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,928 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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