Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,728,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,657,085 shares of the company's stock worth $506,090,000 after acquiring an additional 312,846 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,887 shares of the company's stock worth $458,386,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $278,110.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,201.92. The trade was a 41.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about L3Harris Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $317.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $364.00 target price on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here