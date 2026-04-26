Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,745 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,032 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Copa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Copa from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $165.00.

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Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.24 and a 12 month high of $156.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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