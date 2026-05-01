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Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Bio-Techne logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Conestoga Capital boosted its stake in Bio‑Techne by 16.1% in Q4 to 354,561 shares (~$20.85M), representing about 0.23% ownership while institutional investors hold 98.95% of the stock.
  • Bio‑Techne slightly beat Q4 estimates with EPS of $0.46 versus $0.43 and revenue of $295.9M versus $290.2M, though revenue was down 0.4% year‑over‑year.
  • Analysts are broadly positive — the stock has a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $72.77, compared with a recent share price near $55.32, suggesting upside potential.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne.

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,561 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bio-Techne worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 109.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne's payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation NASDAQ: TECH is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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