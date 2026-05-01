Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 101,062 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,975 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Repligen worth $173,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Repligen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGEN

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Further Reading

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