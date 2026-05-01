Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $151.73 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. SPX Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of SPX Technologies worth $151,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 110.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting SPX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SPX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — EPS of $1.69 beat the $1.55 consensus and revenue of $566.8M exceeded estimates; revenue was up ~17.4% year‑over‑year, signaling continued demand and margin expansion. Read More.

Q1 results topped expectations — EPS of $1.69 beat the $1.55 consensus and revenue of $566.8M exceeded estimates; revenue was up ~17.4% year‑over‑year, signaling continued demand and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Profitability metrics were solid — net margin (~10.8%) and ROE (~17.8%) underline operational strength that supports earnings durability. Read More.

Profitability metrics were solid — net margin (~10.8%) and ROE (~17.8%) underline operational strength that supports earnings durability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An analyst (Truist) raised its price target (to $251 from $244), which can boost investor sentiment and implied upside. Read More.

An analyst (Truist) raised its price target (to $251 from $244), which can boost investor sentiment and implied upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (around $2.6B), so top‑line expectations are steady rather than surprising. Read More.

Management provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (around $2.6B), so top‑line expectations are steady rather than surprising. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and materials are available for detail on segment trends, bookings and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to validate sustainability of growth. Read More.

Full earnings call transcript and materials are available for detail on segment trends, bookings and margin drivers — useful for investors who want to validate sustainability of growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $7.75–$8.15 is slightly around (and can be marginally below) the Street midpoint (consensus ~7.87), which could temper upside if investors were expecting a higher beat‑and‑raise. Read More.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $218.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.55. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $246.68.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.62 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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