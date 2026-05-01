Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $183.90 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 98,782 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Merit Medical Systems worth $183,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.56.

View Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

See Also

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