Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,602 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of JBT Marel worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $1,299,503.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,215,160.17. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBT Marel Trading Down 1.0%

JBTM stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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