Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Invests $39.14 Million in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,138,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Karman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRMN. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Karman from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Karman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Karman

Karman Stock Up 3.3%

Karman stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. Karman had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Karman's revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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