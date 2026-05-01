Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BlackLine $BL

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,997 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 217,773 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.11% of BlackLine worth $102,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BlackLine from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BL opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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