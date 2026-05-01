Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,269 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,833 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of LCI Industries worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,468 shares of the company's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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LCI Industries Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE LCII opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37. LCI Industries has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $159.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,698.52. This trade represents a 66.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,297.20. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.29.

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LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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