Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Paylocity logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Conestoga Capital Advisors raised its Paylocity stake 12.2% to 141,220 shares (~$21.54M), amid significant buys from other institutions — hedge funds and institutional investors now own 94.76% of the company.
  • Paylocity beat Q4 estimates with $1.85 EPS (vs. $1.57 est.) and $416.1M revenue (+10.4% YoY), and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $177.21 price target despite mixed individual adjustments.
  • Interested in Paylocity? Here are five stocks we like better.

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,220 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Paylocity worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,657,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker's stock worth $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 375,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,803 shares of the software maker's stock worth $119,262,000 after purchasing an additional 369,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,891,000 after purchasing an additional 327,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 516,798 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,310,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $201.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paylocity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Paylocity Right Now?

Before you consider Paylocity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paylocity wasn't on the list.

While Paylocity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.

These seven companies are shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
3 Plays for the New Gold Supercycle
3 Plays for the New Gold Supercycle
From Traders Agency (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines