Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117,520 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 117,520 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Generac by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Generac by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Generac by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Generac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Trending Headlines about Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire GlobeNewswire

Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Reuters

Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly The Fly TickerReport TickerReport

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly TickerReport Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha: Tricky Trade Seeking Alpha

Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance

Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Negative Sentiment: Valuation & macro risk: GNRC’s multiple is elevated (high P/E and recent share rally). Commentators warn downside if macro demand softens or if data‑center orders slow — a key risk given reliance on C&I execution to sustain growth. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns Seeking Alpha

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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