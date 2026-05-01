Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98,479 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,084 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 98,479 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Federal Signal worth $108,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Federal Signal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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