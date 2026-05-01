Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular makes up about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.28% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $115,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $131,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 381,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 12.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $16,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,532,304 shares in the company, valued at $163,588,775.04. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,920,157.20. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 215,438 shares of company stock worth $23,062,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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