ConocoPhillips $COP Holdings Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,651 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,448,500. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.21. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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