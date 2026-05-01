ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,222 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 54,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $65,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 91,413 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.44.

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Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $126.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.21. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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