Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Vistra Corp. $VST

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:VST opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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