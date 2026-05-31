Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,573 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. Intel comprises 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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