Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,801 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. Leidos accounts for 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.25.

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Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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