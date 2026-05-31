Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 74,019 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 74,019 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC's holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 162,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,417.96. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $754,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,924,209.60. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $26,198,650. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR.

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