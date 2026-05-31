Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Consolidated Capital Management LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consolidated Capital Management LLC opened a new position in ASML Holding N.V. during the fourth quarter, buying 3,700 shares worth about $3.96 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased or initiated stakes in ASML, and institutions now own about 26.07% of the company’s shares.
  • ASML continues to draw bullish analyst attention, with multiple firms maintaining buy ratings, though Morningstar downgraded the stock to Sell amid valuation concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in ASML by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,458.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,654.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines