Consolidated Capital Management LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in ASML by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,612.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,458.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.91. The stock has a market cap of $634.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,654.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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