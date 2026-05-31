Consolidated Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,009.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,149.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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