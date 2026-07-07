Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Livet Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.05. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $178.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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