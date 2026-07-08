Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 2,563 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,747 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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